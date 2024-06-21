What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, June 21

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse

Saturday, June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Josh Cole Bluegrass Ban will be in Gales Creek, and it’s not a show to miss if you’re a bluegrass fan. Cole is a staple of Oregon’s bluegrass scene; he’s been playing here for 25 years, has served as president of the Oregon Bluegrass Association and hosts “Music From the True Vine” on KBOO-FM, the longest running bluegrass show West of the Mississippi.

Friday, June 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Forest Grove Outlaws, a local outfit of self-described rural scuzz rockers will play their blend of southern rock, outlaw country and cowpunk.

Saturday June 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., the venue will host the JT Wise Band, a guitar-driven band playing several genres. They were last in the area at the start of June, playing at Carpenter Creek.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Live music at Carpenter Creek Winery

Friday June 21 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., party at the Friday Night Summer Solstice Dance Party with Studio 99, a high energy classic rock, dance, and originals band. No outside alcohol, $10 cover at the door (free for wine club members and a plus one) and various beverages available for purchase.

Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

Regular events

Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God

Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

The June Gales Creek Community Club meeting has been cancelled and will resume meeting in July.