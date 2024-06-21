What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, June 21

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.
Live music at The Smokehouse
Saturday, June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Josh Cole Bluegrass Ban will be in Gales Creek, and it’s not a show to miss if you’re a bluegrass fan. Cole is a staple of Oregon’s bluegrass scene; he’s been playing here for 25 years, has served as president of the Oregon Bluegrass Association and hosts “Music From the True Vine” on KBOO-FM, the longest running bluegrass show West of the Mississippi.
Friday, June 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Forest Grove Outlaws, a local outfit of self-described rural scuzz rockers will play their blend of southern rock, outlaw country and cowpunk.
Saturday June 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., the venue will host the JT Wise Band, a guitar-driven band playing several genres. They were last in the area at the start of June, playing at Carpenter Creek.
Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.
Live music at Carpenter Creek Winery
Friday June 21 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., party at the Friday Night Summer Solstice Dance Party with Studio 99, a high energy classic rock, dance, and originals band. No outside alcohol, $10 cover at the door (free for wine club members and a plus one) and various beverages available for purchase.
Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery is located outside of Dilley at 47266 SW Carpenter Creek Road.
Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.
Regular events
Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God
Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church
Gales Creek Library
Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
The June Gales Creek Community Club meeting has been cancelled and will resume meeting in July.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.