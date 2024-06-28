What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, June 28

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.

Live music at The Smokehouse

Friday, June 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Forest Grove Outlaws, a local outfit of self-described rural scuzz rockers will play their blend of southern rock, outlaw country and cowpunk.

Saturday June 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., the venue will host the JT Wise Band, a guitar-driven band playing several genres. They were last in the area at the start of June, playing at Carpenter Creek.

Friday, July 5 from 7 to 9 p.m., Wes Youssi will play his style of soul-country music.

Saturday July 6 from 7 to 9 p.m., Mule On Fire, a group that weaves blues, folk, jazz, and traditional music, will play at the Smokehouse.

Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.

Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.

**Regular events

**Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God

Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church

Gales Creek Library

Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School