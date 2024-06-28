What’s going on in Gales Creek this weekend, June 28

A roundup of the live music and other events we’ve heard about this weekend and beyond.
Live music at The Smokehouse
Friday, June 28 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Forest Grove Outlaws, a local outfit of self-described rural scuzz rockers will play their blend of southern rock, outlaw country and cowpunk.
Saturday June 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., the venue will host the JT Wise Band, a guitar-driven band playing several genres. They were last in the area at the start of June, playing at Carpenter Creek.
Friday, July 5 from 7 to 9 p.m., Wes Youssi will play his style of soul-country music.
Saturday July 6 from 7 to 9 p.m., Mule On Fire, a group that weaves blues, folk, jazz, and traditional music, will play at the Smokehouse.
Smokehouse Chicken & Guns is located in Gales Creek at 55660 NW Wilson River Highway. You can find more events at the Smokehouse at www.smokehousecng.com/events-calendar.
Want to include your event here? Email us at [email protected] at least two weeks in advance.
**Regular events
**Gleaners and Fresh Alliance Food Bank at Gales Creek Community Church of God
Wednesdays at 10:55 a.m. @ Gales Creek Church
Gales Creek Library
Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.