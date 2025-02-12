Teaching assistant who worked at Neil Armstrong Middle School arrested on sexual abuse charges

A Neil Armstrong Middle School teaching assistant was arrested last month in Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border on allegations of sexual abuse, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Neil Armstrong Middle School serves all middle school-aged children in the Forest Grove School District, including Gales Creek students.

Jesus Naranjo-Gallardo, 39, of Cornelius, was arrested Jan. 10 in Webb County, Texas, at the Mexican border, where authorities believe he fled upon learning of the investigation, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The investigation into Naranjo-Gallardo began in late October 2024 when a detective with the county’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to a sexual abuse report in Cornelius.

“The caller reported a juvenile family member was sexually abused by 39-year-old Jesus Naranjo-Gallardo of Cornelius,” the sheriff’s office said.

“During the investigation, detectives learned sexual abuse had been occurring since 2022 but had been unreported by the victim until now,” the sheriff’s office added.

Detectives also learned that Naranjo-Gallardo was a teaching assistant at Forest Grove’s Neil Armstrong Middle School. According to a staff directory on the school’s website, he worked as an English language development teaching assistant

“He had contact with children similarly aged to the known victim,” the sheriff’s office said.

Neil Armstrong administrative staff were immediately notified, according to the sheriff’s office, and Naranjo-Gallardo was placed on leave.

In a letter to Neil Armstrong families and staff, the Forest Grove School District said he was no longer employed by the district.

“Charges of sexual abuse are serious and represent deplorable behavior,” the district said.

“Mr. Naranjo-Gallardo was hired as an Instructional Assistant at NAMS in February of 2024. When the District learned that Mr. Naranjo-Gallardo was accused of sexual abuse, he was immediately placed on administrative leave,” the district said.

“To the District’s knowledge, no incidents of abuse occurred on the NAMS campus,” FGSD added.

A Washington County grand jury heard evidence in the case Jan. 8 and indicted Naranjo-Gallardo on three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Two days later, he was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in Webb County, Texas, and held for extradition to Oregon. He was extradited February 8 and lodged in the Washington County Jail.

“Detectives are concerned that additional victims have yet to come forward and are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2500 and reference case number 50-24-15641,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you or someone you know has experienced harassment or abuse of any kind, reports can be made to: